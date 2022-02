Man handed restraining order for stalking Emma Raducanu

Amrit Magar arrives at Bromley Magistrates' Court ahead of being handed a five year-restraining order for stalking British tennis star Emma Raducanu.

Magar, 35 walked 23 miles to Miss Raducanu's home, taking her father's sports shoe, thinking it belonged to the teenage US Open champion.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn