Under the Banner of Heaven Season 1

Under the Banner of Heaven Season 1 Trailer HD - Under the Banner of Heaven is a limited series inspired by Jon Krakauer’s true crime bestseller of the same name.

A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.

Andrew Garfield will star as “Pyre,” an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as “Brenda,” a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.

- Starring: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle