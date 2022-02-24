Legends of Tomorrow S07E13 Knocked Down, Knocked Up

DC's Legends of Tomorrow 7x13 "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" Season 7 Episode 13 Promo (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE - The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon's (Amy Pemberton) actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman.) Itching to get back to doing what they love best, they realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty and must find him.

Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) keeps an important secret from Ava (Jes Mccallan) because she doesn't know how she will react.

Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star.

Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu (713).

Original airdate 3/2/2022.

- Starring: Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano