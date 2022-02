TRUMP’s New York PROSECUTORS RESIGN as MANHATTEN DA Investigation PETERS OUT

Salty tears drip out across the Manhattan, New York Prosecutor’s Office as their multi-year investigation into Donald Trump continues to flail.

Newly elected Manhattan D.A.

Alvin Bragg is served with the resignation of two attorney, Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne who were lead prosecutors working to indict Donald Trump.

In this video, criminal defense lawyer Robert Gouveia reviews the news of the resignation and the response from Trump’s legal team.