Trudeau on protesters

Video of police at the Ottawa freedom Convoy Rally Feb 2022 with some of My favourite JT Quotes.Thanks to Jim Kerr and the church of bubbles, churchofbubbles.com and Kingsley Malcolm for druthers.net
Trudeau states that even thought the blockades are gone & the protesters broken up, the Emergency Act will stand!
Trudeau's trucker convoy response gets failing grade, but even fewer support protesters: Ipsos poll