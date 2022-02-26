Putin vs Biden - Winner Takes All
Putin vs Biden - Winner Takes All

Joe Biden reminded us when he ran against Trump for the Presidency that Putin didn&apos;t want any part of him because Joe was serious and Putin had met his match.

Well, now we can see that Biden scared Putin into submission - not!

Biden and his entire team have proven to be toothless.

I&apos;m not advocating boots on the ground, but the most serious sanctions that could&apos;ve been imposed against Putin have not been, Biden&apos;s team shared intelligence about Russia with China expecting them to help us - and they didn&apos;t, and the one thing that would&apos;ve at least showed the American people the Biden cared - restarting the drive to get back to energy independence - he refuses to do because he is captive to the loons driving the insane climate change agenda.

This is the beginning of trouble that will lead to the US making a decision as to what to do with China when it comes for Taiwan - and it will.

I&apos;ll be talking more about that in future videos.