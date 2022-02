13 Ukrainian Troops Tell Off Russian War Ship in Final Act

Thirteen guards on Snake Island on Ukraine’s southeastern border shared some last words as they were approached by two Russian warships on Thursday, according to Ukrainian media outlets.

The Russian soldiers contacted the Ukrainian border guards asking them to surrender or they would open fire, according to an audio clip released by the Ukrainian government of the moment.

Then a guard can be heard saying, “Russian warship, go f**k yourself.” The Russians then reportedly bombed the island.