NOW - Air raid sirens in #Kyiv, Ukraine

JUST IN - Biden admin presented China with intelligence on Russia's troop buildup in hopes Xi would step in.

Chinese officials rebuffed the U.S. and apparently shared the information with Moscow.

JUST IN - Council of Europe has suspended the Russian Federation from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the Parliamentary Assembly with immediate effect.

JUST IN - Russia to "partly restrict" access to Facebook, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media Roskomnadzor announces.

JUST IN - German Defense Minister Lambrecht fears #Putin is no longer afraid of attacking NATO partners.