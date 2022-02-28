Russia-Ukraine war: Ruble falls by nearly 30% as sanctions hit Russian economy | Oneindia News
Russia-Ukraine war: Ruble falls by nearly 30% as sanctions hit Russian economy | Oneindia News

On Monday, Russia's ruble dropped by nearly 30% against the dollar after world powers imposed fresh, harsher sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

#RussiaUkraineWar #Russia #Ruble