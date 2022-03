The Kuhner Report 02/28/2022 [FULL SHOW] Putin's war crimes in Ukraine continue for the FIFTH day. Mad dictator Putin threa

MAIN TOPIC: Putin's war crimes in Ukraine continue for the FIFTH day.

Mad dictator Putin threatens nuclear war.

Meanwhile, many countries have begun imposing severe sanctions on Russia and sending all kinds of weapons to help Ukrainians to defend themselves against unprovoked Russian aggression.

With this help there are big chances to stop Putin's aggression and bring his criminal regime to its knees.

This psycho should pay BIG for all of the crimes against humanity that he committed...