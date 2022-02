The Kuhner Report 02/25/2022 [FULL SHOW] Putin's war crimes in Ukraine continue for the second day

Putin's war crimes in Ukraine continue for the second day.

Putin is a power-mad war criminal.

He is doing the same thing that Hiter did and he should pay for his crimes against humanity the same way.

Ukraine didn't attack Russia.

This is an unprovoked military aggression by the mad Russian dictator, who is hated in his own country by most Russians.

All the stories that Russians love Putin are a total lie and propaganda, fabricated by Putin's state-run media.