Biden Administration Addresses Concerns Over Threat of Nuclear War With Russia

On February 28, the Biden administration said that United States citizens should not be afraid of nuclear war following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Newsweek' reports that concerns over the issue stem from Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that their nuclear forces were in "special combat readiness.".

Officials from the White House reportedly claim that the administration is not currently planning on changing the nation's nuclear alert levels.

We are assessing [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's directive and at this time we see no reason to change our own alert levels, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, via 'Newsweek' .

We think provocative rhetoric like this regarding nuclear weapons is dangerous, adds to the risk of miscalculation, should be avoided and we will not indulge in it, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, via 'Newsweek' .

Following the invasion, U.S. sanctions have targeted Russian banks and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

'Newsweek' reports that sanctions have also been aimed directly at Putin and other Russian oligarchs.

We're not trying to hurt the people of Russia or the Russian people, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, via 'Newsweek' .

We're trying to squeeze the financial system and sector to make sure there are significant consequences for the actions of the president, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, via 'Newsweek' .

The White House said that the U.S. will continue to escalate sanctions if the attack on Ukraine continues.