The Big Country ... 1958 American epic Western film

The Big Country is a 1958 American epic Western film directed by William Wyler, starring Gregory Peck, Jean Simmons, Carroll Baker, Charlton Heston, and Burl Ives.

The supporting cast features Charles Bickford and Chuck Connors.

Filmed in Technicolor and Technirama, the picture was based on the serialized magazine novel Ambush at Blanco Canyon by Donald Hamilton[3] and was co-produced by Wyler and Peck.

The opening title sequence was created by Saul Bass.