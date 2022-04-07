Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty defends non-dom status

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has defended her non-domicile status, saying that she pays all her UK taxes on her UK income.

Ms Murty, pictured here with her husband at the British Asian Trust's Reception and Dinner in February, has a stake in her father's India-based IT company Infosys and is believed to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

However, she does not have to pay UK tax on foreign income unless it is brought into the UK.

Report by Jonesia.

