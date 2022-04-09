Dynasty S05E08 The Only Thing That Counts Is Winning

As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) gears up for the Peachtree Stakes horse race, she comes up with a plan that she thinks will help her win.

Dominique (Michael Michele) wants Jeff (Sam Adegoke) to help promote her new accessory line at the Peachtree Stakes.

Blake (Grant Show) offers Amanda (Eliza Bennett) help and she turns to Cristal (Daniella Alonso) for advice.

Adam (Sam Underwood) causes problems in Alexis' (Elaine Hendrix) relationship.

Meanwhile, Culhane (Robert C.

Riley) pursues a new love interest, much to Kirby's (Maddison Brown) dismay.

Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) learns of some heartbreaking news.

The episode was written by Chris Erric Maddox and directed by Heather Thom (508).

Original airdate 4/15/2022.

- Starring: Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show, James Mackay