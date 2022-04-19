NASA's New Mission to the Moon Delayed Once Again

'The Daily Mail' reports that NASA's upcoming Artemis mission to the moon is expected to face further delays.

The agency confirmed that the massive SLS megarocket experienced a series of fueling errors during a "wet dress rehearsal" at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission's $23 billion Space Launch System took part in a series of tests simulating the launch process to see if the rocket was ready.

NASA was forced to go back to the drawing board after failing to correctly fill the fuel tanks multiple times.

According to NASA officials, the failed test will push the Artemis mission back several weeks.

Previously, the mission's launch window was set for between late May and early July.

Artemis will be NASA's first launch in the space agency's new moon program.

'The Daily Mail' reports that the launch system encountered several technical errors.

Those errors included a leak involving flammable liquid hydrogen and a faulty valve in the upper stage of the rocket.

Now, NASA engineers will work on addressing the fueling errors and repeat the test launch at some time later this year.