Russian Missile Destroys Celebrity Chef's Ukraine Charity Kitchen

CNN reports that a Russian missile in the city of Kharkiv has destroyed a Ukraine-based humanitarian kitchen linked to celebrity chef José Andrés.

World Central Kitchen's CEO Nate Mook said on Twitter that the building was struck on April 16.

According to Mook, four staff members of the nonprofit kitchen were injured in the blast.

An update I hoped I'd never have to make.

I'm at a @WCKitchen restaurant in Kharkiv, where less than 24 hours ago I was meeting with their amazing team, Nate Mook, World Central Kitchen CEO, via Twitter.

This is the reality here -- cooking is a heroic act of bravery, Nate Mook, World Central Kitchen CEO, via Twitter.

CNN reports that Kharkiv, in the northeastern part of Ukraine, has been under heavy bombardment since the Russian invasion began over six weeks ago.

On April 17, Mook reportedly indicated that the injured staff "were doing well.".

He also said that "all food products and non-damaged equipment" were being moved to another location in the city.

The WCK was founded in 2010 by José Andrés to provide meals in disaster and war zones.

According to the WCK's official website, the nonprofit company has units operating in about 30 cities across Ukraine.