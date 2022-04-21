Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have joined the bid to buy Chelsea FC after its current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Chelsea could have two big-name minority owners soon
Sir Lewis Hamilton's claim to Chelsea is more than just business and the fundamental benefit has gone over a few heads