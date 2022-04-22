Pusha T's New Album Features Kanye West Venting About Family Issues

'TMZ' reports that, Pusha T's new album, 'It's Almost Dry,' , features West on a few verses.

West reportedly spills some of his feelings about his current family situation.

Ye appears on , "Dreamin Of The Past" , and "Rock N Roll." .

From the lyrics, it would seem that Kanye has his recent divorce from Kim Kardashian on his mind.

In the song "Rock N Roll," West sings, , "I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight.".

According to 'TMZ,' this seemingly references arguments he claims to have had with his ex over spending time with their four children.

On the track "Dreamin Of The Past," West raps about keeping a family together with lyrics like, , "Born in the manger, the son of a stranger... When daddy's not home, the family's in danger.".

'TMZ' points out that West also touched on his interest in high-priced real estate.

On the track "Dreamin," West raps, "I used to watch the Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine... Could have bought it but I ain't like the way the kitchen designed.".

Previously, Ye used his song, "Eazy," to vent some of his frustrations regarding Pete Davidson's relationship with his ex.

The track's music video showed West dragging Davidson with a bag over his head and then planting him in the ground