NATO Allies Pledge to Send Heavy Weapons to Ukraine Despite Russian Warning

Reuters reports that the United States and its NATO allies have vowed to provide heavy weapons to Ukraine despite Russia's threat that such support could end in nuclear war.

The announcement was made during an April 26 meeting at Ramstein Airbase in Germany.

According to Reuters, U.S. officials have shifted their emphasis from assistance for Ukraine to talk of a victory for Kyiv that would weaken Russia.

In response, the secretary of Russia's Security Council accused Washington of seeking to instill hatred in Ukrainians towards everything Russian.

Reuters reports that NATO allies have already approved shipments of hundreds of millions of dollars in arms, including artillery and drones.

These shipments, which include artillery and drones, had reportedly been held back in the earlier phases of the war.

Nations from around the world stand united in our resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's imperial aggression, Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense, via Reuters.

Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here, Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense, via Reuters.

Officials from over 40 countries reportedly attended the meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

According to Reuters, the German air base is the European headquarters of U.S. air power.

Germany also reportedly announced it would now provide "Gepard" light tanks with anti-aircraft guns to help bolster Ukrainian forces.