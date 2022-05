Big Screens & TV Streams 4-27-2022 “Full-On Cage!!!”

In today’s Big Screens & TV Streams, we chronicle the ultimate Nicholas Cage showpiece, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, take a look back at the Johnny Depp crime-thriller, Black Mass, and immerse ourselves in the jamming soundtrack of Baby Driver!

We then look ahead to this week’s noteworthy new releases and report back with the latest on Halo: The Series, Outer Range, Winning Time, and Picard!