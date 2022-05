Three killed and three injured as speeding car hits bike, divider in Delhi | OneIndia News

In a horrifying accident that took place in Delhi on Vikas Marg in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar in the early hours of Sunday, two sisters and a food delivery agent were killed and at least three others injured.

The accident happened after a speeding car rammed a motorbike and crashed into the iron railing of a road divider before flipping over 4-5 times.

#CarAccident #DelhiAccident #HorrifyingIncident