Labour: Culture Secretary should apologise for Starmer tweet

Shadow International Trade Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds believes Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries "should apologise" for tweeting a cropped photo of Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer eating a curry.

The original picture shows Starmer alongside his predecessor as St Pancras MP Frank Dobson, who died in 2015.

Symonds says Dorries is "well-known" for her loyalty to the prime minister but adds that he was "disappointed" by the tweet.

