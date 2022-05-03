BREAKING: Leaked Supreme Court Decision Changes Literally Everything | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the leaked supreme court decision over the possible overturning of Roe v.

Wade, Jen Psaki being unaware that Biden’s student loan forgiveness program might make US inflation much worse, Bill Maher wondering if the Democrats are trying to trigger a recession, and a dire economic forecast from former Federal Reserve vice chairman Roger Ferguson, Jr. First, Dave discusses Politico’s publishing of the Supreme Court leak of Samuel Alito’s draft decision which would overturn Roe v.

Wade and severely limit abortion access in many states.

This decision on reproductive rights has the potential to change the course of the 2022 midterm elections and much more.

Next, Press Secretary Jen Psaki is being put in the position of trying to defend every failing Biden policy from the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board to his failing immigration policy.

Add his student loan forgiveness plan which could actually make inflation worse.

Psaki stuns the press corp when asked about its effect on inflation where she acknowledges that there has been no internal review of it.

Bill Maher surprised his audience by floating the idea that the Democrats may be intentionally trying to start a recession to justify a better presidential pick for 2024.

Let’s not forget that it was Maher who wished for a recession to get Donald Trump out of office.

Finally, former Federal Reserve vice chairman Roger Ferguson, Jr.’s recession fears are hitting an all time high, as he now thinks a recession is imminent.

The Fed rate hikes to tame inflation, slowing job growth, and declining real wages all appear to be leading us into an unavoidable recession.