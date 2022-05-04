Watch Anger & Hysteria Boil Over as Dems React to Supreme Court Leak | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the hysterical reactions of Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Pramila Jayapal to the leaked Supreme Court decision, if this will be used as a distraction from Joe Biden’s tanking approval ratings, and Whoopi Goldberg’s epic tirade on “The View”.

First, Dave shares a clip of Elizabeth Warren’s angry rant over the Supreme Court leak.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden proved that he didn’t even seem to understand what the Supreme Court leak actually means, while Rep.

Pramila Jayapal showed that she doesn’t appear to know how the Supreme Court works.

Will all of this be used to distract from inflation, high gas prices, and Biden’s approval rating as it hits new lows?

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is focusing on the insane opinions of guests like Elie Mystal who put the blame on the founding fathers for hating women.

While guests like Marjorie Dannenfelser try to correct the lies of MSNBC.

Finally, a clip from “The VIew” of Whoopi Goldberg’s epic tirade against the government trying to control her body.