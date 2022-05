2022 Met Gala: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashan, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Pete Davidson, Travis Barker attend the "Costume Institute’s 2022 Spring Exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City, NY