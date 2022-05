The Five - May 4th 2022 - Fox News

The weekday opinion show is a roundtable ensemble of five rotating Fox News personalities who discuss and debate the top news stories, controversies and issues of the day, from politics to pop culture.

Some of the network's featured people who appear include Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters.

The hosts conclude each show by selecting a topic of their choice for the "One More Thing" segment.