Carlo Ancelotti Has Real Madrid on Doorstep of UCL Final

After a back and forth first leg Champions League semifinals match against Man City, Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid need a big performance to move into the UCL Final against Liverpool.
After a back and forth first leg Champions League semifinals match against Man City, Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid need a big performance to move into the UCL Final against Liverpool.
Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side were in action against Man City in the Champions League semi-final, but after the game the..
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti all but confirmed Casemiro will play in his side’s Champions League semi-final second leg..
Carlo Ancelotti is pleased to have proved doubters wrong but will not regard Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign a success..