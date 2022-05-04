Emma Chamberlain on Going Platinum Blonde and Prepping for Red Carpet Interviews at the Met Gala 2022

From a Vogue office visit to meeting with her stylist, see how the YouTube sensation prepared for the Met Gala 2022.Director: Vivian KimDP: Steven MastorelliEditor: Katie WolfordSenior Producer: Jordin RocchiAssistant Camera: Paola Esquivel-OliverosAudio: Brett Van DeusenAssociate Producer: Katie PearceAssociate Producer, On Set: Kala HerhFilmed on Location: The Carlyle, A Rosewood HotelAssistant Editors:Justin Symonds, JC Scruggs, Andy Morell, Billy Ward & Cory StevensPost Production Coordinator: Andrea FarrPost Production Supervisor: Marco GlinbizziProduction Coordinator: Jane DiBartoloProduction Manager: Kit FogartyProduction Manager: Victor Cifrè IIEntertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio KletnoyShowrunner: Felicia KelleyDirector of Content Production, Vogue: Rahel GebreyesExecutive Producer: Ruhiya NuruddinAssociate Director, Creative Development: Billie JD PorterSenior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda GittlesonVP, Digital Video Programming and Development, Vogue: Joe Pickard