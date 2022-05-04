Biden Argues Deficit Reduction Will Help Reduce Inflation as Fed Hikes Interest Rates

Biden Argues Deficit Reduction, Will Help Reduce Inflation, as Fed Hikes Interest Rates.

Biden Argues Deficit Reduction, Will Help Reduce Inflation, as Fed Hikes Interest Rates.

On May 4, President Joe Biden announced that for the first time in six years, the federal government will pay down the national debt this quarter.

.

ABC News reports the announcement comes on the same day that the Federal Reserve implemented another interest rate hike, the latest attempt to manage record inflation.

Bringing down the deficit is one way to ease inflationary pressures in an economy, where a consequence of a war and gas prices and oil, food, and it all – it's just a different world right this moment because of Ukraine and Russia, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via ABC.

ABC points out that inflation presents a major political problem for Biden and his Democratic party as midterm elections rapidly approach.

The bottom line is the deficit went up every year under my predecessor, before the pandemic and during the pandemic, and it's gone down both years since I have been here.

Period.

There are the facts, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via ABC.

The bottom line is the deficit went up every year under my predecessor, before the pandemic and during the pandemic, and it's gone down both years since I have been here.

Period.

There are the facts, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via ABC.

Earlier this week, the Treasury Department updated its estimates to project that the United States' deficit will shrink by over $1.5 trillion in 2022.

.

Earlier this week, the Treasury Department updated its estimates to project that the United States' deficit will shrink by over $1.5 trillion in 2022.

.

Looking ahead, I plan to reduce the deficit even more which will help reduce inflationary measures and lower the cost for everyone's families, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via ABC.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has raised short-term interest rates by half a percentage point in an effort to manage inflation.

.

ABC reports that the nation's deficit has grown to about $3 trillion as a result of the pandemic.

.

Earlier this year, the United States' gross national debt surpassed $30 trillion for the first time.