Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sells for over £7 million at auction
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sells for over £7 million at auction

The blue shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two momentous goals to knock England out of the 1986 World Cup, including the so-called 'Hand of God' goal, has sold for a record-breaking sum at auction.