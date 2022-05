Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt sells for £7 million

Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt has sold for a whopping £7,142,500 at auction.

The shirt was worn by the late football legend during the famous 1986 match.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn