New Amsterdam S04E20 Rise

New Amsterdam 4x20 "Rise" - Max discovers the extent to which Dr. Fuentes’ cuts are severely damaging New Amsterdam and decides it’s now or never.

Iggy takes an unconventional approach to reach a young patient in need.

Reynolds and Wilder perform a risky, life-saving surgery on unborn twins.

- Starring: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery