In the Cool of the Day /// 1963 romantic drama film trailer

In the Cool of the Day is a 1963 British-American romantic drama film released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in Metrocolor and Panavision.

The film is directed by Robert Stevens and starring Peter Finch, Jane Fonda, Angela Lansbury, Arthur Hill, and Constance Cummings; with Nigel Davenport, and John Le Mesurier.