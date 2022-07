Left-Wing Extremist attempts to ASSASSINATE Brett Kavanaugh over abortion | HPH #128

Siraj and Jay are back after a week off and there's just too much to talk about, from someone trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the Roe v.

Wade leak to the civil war inside the Washington Post and law enforcement being absolutely useless, it's everything that makes you want to drink on Habibi Power Hour.