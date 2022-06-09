LIVE Cleveland Browns Report: Brissett’s Record If The Starter? OTAs Winners & Losers

Cleveland Browns Report today is LIVE!

Host Matthew Peterson breaks down the latest Browns news and rumors which spans from Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett to Browns OTAs news, winners & losers.

Also, the Dawg Pound can ask Browns Report host Matthew anything about the Browns or whatever is on their mind during today’s live mailbag!

The latest Deshaun Watson news may signal that Jacoby Brissett could be playing more games in 2022 than originally thought.

So, what would the Browns 2022 record be with Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback?

We explore this plus the latest Odell Beckham Jr. news and rumors and a possible return to Cleveland.

Browns OTAs are over today so with that phase of the NFL offseason in the books we hand out some awards to winners and losers from OTAs.

Catch all of the latest Cleveland Browns news and rumors coverage on today’s LIVE Browns Report!