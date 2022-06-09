Rebel Wilson Comes Out As Member of the LGBTQIA+ Community

'Page Six' reports actress Rebel Wilson has officially come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a recent Instagram post, Wilson introduced her fans to her new partner, Ramona Agruma.

I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.

, Rebel Wilson, via Instagram.

In May, the 'Pitch Perfect' star teased of being "happily" in a relationship, though she did not reveal her partner's identity.

I am now happily in a relationship.

, Rebel Wilson, in an interview with 'U Up' podcast, via 'Page Six'.

I met them at a friend’s setup.

, Rebel Wilson, in an interview with 'U Up' podcast, via 'Page Six'.

Wilson said she had been using dating apps to look for love but was introduced to Agruma through a mutual friend.

I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup.

, Rebel Wilson, in an interview with 'U Up' podcast, via 'Page Six'.

He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off — and then we did!

, Rebel Wilson, in an interview with 'U Up' podcast, via 'Page Six'