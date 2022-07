Director Rian Johnson Reveals ‘Knives Out 2’ Title | THR News

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the follow-up to the hit Netflix film.

The rest of the cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.