Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor ENJOY Mumbai Metro Ride To Beat Traffic | JugJugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor are on a promotional spree for their family entertainer film - JugJugg Jeeyo.

Today while shooting for a reality show in FilmCity, they decided to ditch their cars to commute.

After wrapping the shoot for Superstar Singer 2 in Goregoan, the actors had to reach Dahisar to be on the sets of a Marathi show - ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’.

So, to save time and beat the peak hour traffic, they took the metro.