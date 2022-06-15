Ford Recalls 2.9 Million Vehicles

CNN reports that Ford has ordered a recall of 2.9 million vehicles that might not correctly shift into park.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA), there have been six reports of property damage and four reports of injuries possibly related to the issue.

Affected Ford cars and SUVs may have faulty transmissions that fail to enter the park position despite the vehicle indicating it is in park.

The NHTSA says that drivers have exited their "parked" vehicle only to have it roll, presenting a risk of crashes and injuries.

In 2016, a similar issue with the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee caused the death of actor Anton Yelchin.

Yelchin's SUV rolled down his driveway and fatally pinned him to a brick post in front of his home in Los Angeles.

CNN reports the vehicles involved in the recall include: .

The 2013 to 2019 Escape, the 2013 to 2018 C-Max, .

The 2013 to 2016 Fusion and the 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect.

The NHTSA has not reported any deaths in direct relation to the most recent recall.