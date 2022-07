Inside the Ban of Fake Klay Thompson

SI dives into the fascinating story of a YouTuber, Dawson Gurley aka BigDawsTV, and the culmination of his seven year journey impersonating Warriors' All-Star Klay Thompson leading to a stadium ban.

Before Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Dawson, acting as Thompson, bypassed Chase Center security and made his way to the court where he shot around before being kicked out of the arena and issued a ban.