Sunak: inflation will ease and ‘strong growth will return’

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak says he is working to ease inflationary pressures and is confident that “strong growth will return”.

He goes on to say that government help with the cost of living will make the “biggest difference to those who are most vulnerable”.

This comes shortly after the Bank of England raised interest rates to 1.25% to stem the pace of soaring prices.

Report by Nelsonr.

