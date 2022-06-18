My Policeman Teaser Trailer

My Policeman involves Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) who try to repair the damage of what happened in the past 40 years prior.
Check it out.
Watch the official teaser trailer for the Amazon Prime Video drama movie My Policeman, directed by Michael Grandage. It stars Harry..
The romantic drama releases in U.S. and U.K. theaters on Oct. 21 and on Prime Video globally on Nov. 4.