RT News - June 17 2022 (20:00 MSK)

The West fueled a global inflation storm by its short-sighted policies - that's according to Vladimir Putin's comments at the International Economic Forum in St Petersburg.

Lugansk Republic officials say some Ukrainian soldiers, surrounded at the Azot chemical plant in the city of Severodonetsk, are beginning to surrender.

The EU commission recommends Ukraine be given a candidate status but experts warn Kiev's addition as a member of the bloc is far from guaranteed.

There's public outrage after Britain's Home Secretary orders the extradition of Julian Assange to the US, where he faces 175 years in prison.