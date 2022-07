Liquid Mirror Telescope Vs Conventional Telescope; Know Major Differences | Oneindia News *space

India has got a new ‘Eye In The Sky’ in the form of a new space telescope that has been commissioned at Devasthal Observatory in Nainital.

India, Belgium, Canada, Poland, and Uzbekistan are the leading countries that have collaborated to set up the ILMT.

It is scheduled to begin its regular operations later this year.

#ILMT #DevasthalNainital #Space