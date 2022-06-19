BLONDE Movie

BLONDE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in BLONDE.

From director Andrew Dominik, and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, BLONDE boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe.

Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.

Directed by Andrew Dominik starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, Xavier Samuel, Garret Dillahunt, Scoot McNairy release date September 23, 2022 (on Netflix)