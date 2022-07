Small Town Wisconsin Movie Clip

Small Town Wisconsin Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: After losing a custody battle, perpetual teenager Wayne Stobierski steals his son away for one last father-son weekend to the city of their dreams - Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

What's supposed to be a light-hearted adventure, transforms into a journey of profound redemption.

Director Niels Mueller Writers Jason Naczek Actors David Sullivan, Bill Heck, Kristen Johnston, Tanya Fischer, Cooper J.

Friedman Genre Drama, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 49 minutes