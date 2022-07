Red Cross: Rwanda deportation scheme 'morally unbearable'

Freshly re-elected President of the International Federation of Red Cross Francesco Rocca describes the UK's scheme of deporting migrants to Rwanda as "morally unbearable".

He says countries should not adopt "undignified" or "shameful" solutions because they are unable to sort out their own bureaucracy.

Report by Edwardst.

