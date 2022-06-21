2022 Honda Civic e:HEV in Blue Driving Video

First introduced in 1972, Honda has always defined the Civic as a ‘car for people of the world’.

Now, building on 50 years of heritage and with over 27.5 million units sold across 170 countries, the 11th generation Civic represents a modern evolution of the model’s distinctive shape, and echoes the noiseless, elegant design that we have seen in recent Honda models introduced to Europe.

Honda engineers followed a development ethos of ‘Exhilarating Civic’, focussing on how exterior and interior packaging can work together to create a more comfortable and refreshing in-car experience that will enhance owners’ everyday lives.

By applying a unique human-centred approach to dynamics, design and usability, Honda has created a cabin with greater comfort, visibility and spaciousness than ever before.

Following Honda’s ‘Man-Maximum, Machine-Minimum’ (M/M) development approach – which is based on the principle that the purpose of technology and design is to serve the needs of the driver and passengers – has resulted in an exhilarating driving experience.

The Civic inspires confidence through tactile touchpoints, engaging handling and dynamics, and a powerful yet efficient drivetrain suitable for all driving requirements.

Honda’s proven e:HEV powertrain technology comes as standard, completing the brand’s mission to electrify all its mainstream European models by the end of 2022.

The hybrid powertrain uses a lithium-ion battery to power two compact electric motors that work together with a 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol engine.

It offers stunning all-round performance through impressive energy density, thermal efficiency, and torque.

Thanks to a tailored application for the new Civic, the e:HEV system is smoother with a more responsive power delivery and a greater sense of linear acceleration, as well as offering exceptionally high fuel efficiency and low CO2 emissions.