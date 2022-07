Labour MP says it's good for party to visit picket lines

Labour MP Richard Burgon defied Sir Keir Starmer's orders by visiting a rail strike picket at Victoria station on Tuesday.

He says it's important the party shows union members they're "on their side".

Report by Lewisl.

